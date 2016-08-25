Police watchdog seeks witness to Nanaimo RCMP shooting in June

Police investigate the scene of a shooting on Country Club Drive in Nanaimo on June 14.

The province’s police oversight organization is looking for a witness to a Nanaimo RCMP-involved shooting in the city earlier this year.

On the morning of June 14, police were called to an area near St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, at the corner of Wassel Way and Departure Bay Road, for reports of a man carrying a knife. According to an RCMP press release issued shortly after the event, RCMP members attended the scene, located the individual and during the encounter shots were fired by police.

The suspect was transported to hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The Independent Investigations Office is looking for a potential witness to the incident. At about 10:45 a.m. on that day, a blue quad-cab or crew-cab pickup truck turned right onto Wassel Way and stopped at the intersection with Country Club Drive for one minute before turning left.

The IIO believes the occupant of the truck might have seen what happened. The office is asking the witness to come forward to the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.