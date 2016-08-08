Active life: Parks and rec busy planning full slate of fall programming

BY TAMMY TOOR

What an amazing summer it has been in the City of Nanaimo so far. Many of us have been entertained at the Concerts in the Park series, cooled off in one of the city’s water parks and participated in a few summertime festivals. It’s no wonder that summer is my favourite season.

It’s hard to believe that in a short amount of time, kids will be going back to school while the rest of us return to our regular routines and schedules.

There is lot of behind-the-scenes work taking place at Parks and Recreation right now as we get ready for the return of the fall and winter season. We have a team of people who are working to bring you your Activity Guide. This process takes several months of planning and organizing, but the result is a program guide with over 1,000 programs to choose from.

Here is a sneak peek of some of our new classes that will be offered this upcoming season:

Little Ninjas - A beginner’s level course that teaches kids (ages 3 to 12) basic tae kwon do skills, stretching and some self-defense moves.

So Groovy Baby - Bring your baby in a sling or carrier for a great dance workout.

Lego Robotics - Let your child (ages 6 to 8) take their Lego-building talents to the next level by incorporating math, physics and engineering concepts.

Banjo - Who can resist moving to the sounds of a well-played banjo? Well, if you’re 12 years and older, you can learn how to play, too!

Cheese Making Series - Try making a variety of cheeses this season from brie to feta and everything in between.

Cardio Craze - Participate in a wide range of cardio exercises in a class that changes things up constantly to keep things interesting.

Beginner Yoga - This class take the intimidation factor out of learning yoga by teaching you from the ground up.

High-Intensity Interval Training - These new drop-in classes at Nanaimo Aquatic Centre will challenge you using a variety of equipment. Take your fitness to the next level.

Want to know what other new classes we have for you? Pick up your new Fall and Winter Activity Guide starting Aug. 20 at all our recreation facilities. Program registration begins on Aug. 24. For more information, please visit www.nanaimo.ca or call 250-756-5200.

Tammy Toor is a communications specialist with Nanaimo Parks and Recreation.