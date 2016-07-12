Active Life: Walking around Nanaimo offers dozens of ideas to get active

By Tammy Toor

If there’s one thing that most people know about me, it’s that I love walking.

I especially love walking in the summer because you can go early in the morning or later in the evening and still catch the light of day. During this week on my travels, this is what I walked by:

Children participating at the free playground program. This tradition has been part of Nanaimo’s summer for many years. It is a great way for children between the ages of five and 12, along with their parents, to play games and make crafts under the direction of an enthusiastic leader.

This year’s venues also include some evening options. I know I plan on taking my kids. They happen Monday to Friday until Aug. 26, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at Harewood and Mansfield parks; Monday to Wednesday until Aug. 24, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Carmanah and Country Hill parks; Thursday and Friday until Aug. 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Groveland and Deverill Square parks; Wednesday evenings, 3-8 p.m., at Mansfield, Carmanah, Country Hill, Groveland and Deverill Square parks.

Music filling the air at the Bowen concert in the park. These free outdoor concerts are again part of the city’s summer schedule.

Lunch time concerts are held Mondays, 12:30-1:30 p.m., in Maffeo Sutton Park in July and Bowen in August.

Evening concerts are held Wednesdays, 6-7:30 p.m., in Bowen Park in July and Maffeo Sutton Park in August.

This year’s line-up is diverse and is great entertainment for the whole family. Check our website for the schedule of performers.

Families playing together at the Departure Bay water park. I have to admit, this is one of my family’s favourite summertime destinations.

We love to cool off when it’s hot and then play games on the adjoining field. Other water parks to check out include Deverill Square, Harewood and Mansfield. Take a picnic and make a day of it.

I love walking in this beautiful area – especially when I get to see and experience the many activities that make Nanaimo so great.

For details on these programs, please visit www.nanaimo.ca or call 250-756-5200. In the meantime, it’s time for me to put on my runners and get out for another walk.

My FitBit is telling me I still need to get a few more steps in order to reach my goal.

Tammy Toor is a communications specialist with Nanaimo Parks, Recreation and Environment.