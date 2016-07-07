Best of the City: Bread winners

Mike Humphries, north Nanaimo Cobs Bread, Pleasant Valley franchise owner, left, and sales associates Rachel Therrien and Megan Dodds present some award-winning baked goods.

Cobs Bread Nanaimo outlets won the Best Bakery category in this year’s Best of the City survey.