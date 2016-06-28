- Home
Best of the City 2016 results
Best of the City 2016 survey results:
Best Fitness Centre
1. Nanaimo Aquatic Centre
2. VI Fitness
3. Northridge Fitness Centre
Best Local Campground
1. Living Forest Oceanside Campground
2. Brannen Lake Campground
3. Newcastle Island Marine Provincial Park
Best People-Watching Spot
1. Waterfront & Harbourfront Walkway
2. Maffeo Sutton Park & Swy-a-lana Lagoon
3. Woodgrove Centre
Best Place for a Picnic
1. Piper’s Lagoon
2. Neck Point Park
3. Maffeo Sutton Park & Swy-a-lana Lagoon
Best Place for Birthday Parties
1. Jumpin’ Jiminy’s
2. Boston Pizza
3. Brechin Lanes
Best Place for Kayaking
1. Newcastle Island
2. Departure Bay
3. Long Lake
Best Place to Meet for Coffee
1. The Buzz
2. Starbucks
3. Tim Hortons
Best Place to Mountain Bike
1. Westwood Lake
2. Doumont Road
3. Mount Benson
Best Place to Swim Outdoors
1. Nanaimo River
2. Westwood Lake
3. Piper’s Lagoon
Best Place to Walk, Jog or Hike
1. Westwood Lake
2. Neck Point Park
3. Harbourfront Walkway
Best Place to Walk Your Dog
1. Westwood Lake
2. Neck Point Park
3. Colliery Dam Park
Best Place to Watch Birds
1. Buttertubs Marsh
2. Westwood Lake
3. Neck Point Park
Best Playground
1. Beban Park
2. Oliver Woods Community Centre
3. Maffeo Sutton Park
Best Yoga Studio
1. Moksha Yoga Studio
2. Om Town Yoga
3. Red Door Yoga
Best Auto Servicing
1. Supertech
2. Midas
3. Bavarian Imports
Best Banking Institution
1. TD
2. RBC
3. Coastal Community Credit Union
Best Bike Shop
1. Rock City Bikes
2. Arrowsmith Bikes
3. Pacific Rim Bikes
Best Carpet Cleaners
1. Classic Care Cleaning Services
2. Citrus-O
3. Terry’s Carpet Cleaning
Best Catering Business
1. 2 Chefs Affair
2. Spice of Life Catering
3. Mrs. Riches
Best Customer Service
1. KC’s Boutique and Petites
2. Costco
3. Ricky’s All-Day Grill
Best Day-Care Centre
1. Katie’s Korner Child Care Centre
2. Jolly Giant Childcare
3. Kidz Kompany
Best Electrical Contractor
1. Mazzei Electric
2. Wenner Electric
3. DenMar Electric
Best Financial Planner
1. RBC Dominion Securities
2. Sun Life Financial
3. Investors Group
Best Furniture Store
1. The Brick
2. Dodd’s Furniture
2. La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries
3. Flying Fish
Best Gas Bar
1. Mid-Island Co-op
2. Real Canadian Superstore
3. Chevron
Best Home Building Supply Store
1. Home Depot
2. Home Hardware
3. Rona
Best Housewares/Linens
1. Home Sense
2. Home Outfitters
2. Flying Fish
3. Sears
Best Insurance Agency
1. BCAA
2. Hub International
3. Western Financial Group
Best Lighting Store
1. McLaren Lighting
2. Home Depot
3. Illuminations Lighting Solutions
Best Marine Supplier
1. Harbour Chandler
2. Anchorage Marina
3. Cabela’s
Best Massages
1. Nanaimo Elements Holistic Centre
2. Knead Therapy
3. Maffeo Salon and Day Spa
Best Music Store
1. Fascinating Rhythm
2. HMV
3. Long & McQuade
Best Outdoor Garden Centre
1. Art Knapp Plantland
2. Long Lake Nurseries
3. Green Thumb Garden Centre
Best Paint Store
1. Cloverdale Paint
2. Home Depot
3. Benjamin Moore Paints
Best Pet Supply Store
1. Bosley’s
2. PetSmart
3. Olivers Pet Supplies
Best Place to Buy a Used Vehicle
1. Galaxy Motors
2. Nanaimo Toyota
3. Bouman Motors
Best Place to Get a Tattoo
1. Black and Blue Tattoo
2. Relegation Tattoo
3. Electric Umbrella
Best Place to Get Tires
1. Cedar Tireland
2. Kal-Tire
3. Costco
Best Plumbing and Heating Business
1. Archie Johnstone Plumbing and Heating
2. Norm’s Mobile Service
3. Art’s Plumbing and Heating
Best Roofing Company
1. Blake Erickson Roofing
2. Milne Roofing
3. G&G Roofing
Best Second-Hand Store
1. Salvation Army
2. Value Village
3. Friends of Haven
Best Sewing Notions Store
1. Fabricland
2. Snip and Stitch Sewing Centre
3. My Favourite Fabric Store
Best Sporting Goods Store
1. Cabela’s
2. Sport Chek
3. Kirby’s Source for Sports
Best Place to Buy Books
1. Chapters
2. Literacy Central Vancouver Island
3. Costco
Best Store to Buy Tools
1. Midland Tools
2. Home Depot
3. Canadian Tire
Best Tile Store
1. City Tile
2. Cornerstone Tile
3. Home Depot
Best Toy Store
1. Toys R Us
2. Kool and Child
3. Children’s Treehouse
Best Travel Agency
1. Flight Centre
2. Around the World Travel
3. Marlin Travel
Best Vitamin/Health Food Store
1. Charlie Brown’s Health Foods
2. Pomme Natural Market
3. Popeye’s
Best Wine-Making Store
1. Wine Kitz
2. Urban Wine Cellar
3. Wine Works
Best Floor-Covering Store
1. United Floors
2. End of the Roll
3. Home Depot
Best Flower Shop
1. Turley’s Florist
2. Thrifty Foods
3. Grower Direct
Best Place to Shop
1. Woodgrove Centre
2. Costco
3. Downtown Nanaimo
Best Art Gallery
1. Nanaimo Art Gallery
2. Barton Leier Gallery
3. Yellow Bird Arts Gallery
Best Karaoke
1. The Oxy
2. Quarterway Pub
3. Wellington Pub
Best Open Mike/Jam Session
1. The Vault Café
2. The Queen’s
3. Nanaimo Bar
Best Place for Live Bands
1. The Queen’s
2. Wellington Pub
3. The Vault Café
3. The Cambie
Best Place to Dance
1. The Queen’s
2. Level 2
3. Koncept
Best Pub
1. Longwood Brew Pub
2. Carlos O’Bryans
3. The Oxy
Best Sports Bar
1. Old City Station Pub
2. Carlos O’Bryans
3. Boston Pizza
Best Theatre Company
1. Port Theatre
2. Nanaimo Theatre Group
3. Schmooze Productions
Best Asian Food
1. Huong Lan
2. Nori’s Japanese Restaurant
3. Hong Kong House
Best Bakery
1. Cobs Bread
2. Columbia Bakery
3. Nanaimo Bakery and Confectionery
Best Breakfasts
1. Ricky’s All-Day Grill
2. Gabriel’s Gourmet Café
3. Tania’s Restaurant
Best Chicken Wings
1. The Oxy
2. Landlubber Pub
3. Old City Station Pub
Best Deli
1. Nesvog Meat and Sausage Company
2. Nellie’s Dutch Deli
3. Thrifty Foods
Best Desserts
1. Dairy Queen
2. Mrs. Riches
3. Boston Pizza
Best Family Restaurant
1. White Spot
2. Ricky’s All-Day Grill
3. Mrs. Riches
Best Fast Food
1. Wendy’s
2. A&W
3. Baby Salsa Mexican Restaurant
Best Fish and Chips
1. Trollers Fish and Chips
2. Pirate Chips
3. Mrs. Riches
Best Hamburgers
1. Mrs. Riches
2. White Spot
3. A&W
Best Kids' Restaurant
1. White Spot
2. Boston Pizza
2. Pirate Chips
3. Ricky’s All-Day Grill
Best Lunches
1. Gabriel’s Gourmet Café
2. Dish Nanaimo
3. Delicado’s
Best Martini
1. Cactus Club Café
1. Modern Café
2. Nanaimo Bar
3. Firehouse Grill
Best Mediterranean Food
1. Asteras Greek Taverna
2. Marina’s Taverna
3. Aladdin’s Café
3. Zougla Restaurant
Best Nachos
1. Gina’s Mexican Restaurant
2. Longwood Brew Pub
3. Baby Salsa Mexican Restaurant
Best Pasta
1. Milano Ristorante
2. Boston Pizza
3. La Stella Trattoria
Best Patio Restaurant
1. Cactus Club Café
2. Carlos O’Bryans
3. Boston Pizza
Best Pizza
1. Mambo’s
2. Panago
3. Milano Ristorante
Best Place to Buy Meat
1. Nesvog Meat and Sausage Company
2. Costco
3. Thrifty Foods
Best Place to Buy Produce
1. Thrifty Foods
2. Country Grocer
3. Save-On-Foods
Best Place to Buy Seafood
1. Seadrift Fish Market
2. Thrifty Foods
3. Costco
Best Place to Get a Nanaimo Bar
1. Bocca
2. Mon Petit Choux
3. Pirate Chips
Best Romantic Restaurant
1. Asteras Greek Taverna
2. The Nest
3. Hilltop Bistro
Best Seafood Restaurant
1. The Bold Knight
2. Trollers Fish and Chips
3. Simon Holt
Best Steakhouse
1. The Keg
2. The Bold Knight
3. Beefeaters
Best Sushi
1. Nori Japanese Restaurant
2. Firehouse Grill
3. Umai Sushi
Best Restaurant Overall
1. Asteras Greek Taverna
2. Firehouse Grill
3. Ricky’s All-Day Grill
Best Vegetarian Food
1. Rawmbas
2. Delicado’s
3. Gabriel’s Gourmet Café
Best French Fries
1. Pirate Chips
2. New York Fries
3. McDonald’s
Best Store for Men's Wear
1. NYLA
2. Moores
3. Winners
Best Tanning Salon
1. Divine Glow
2. Coco Cabana
3. Spanish Sol
Best Lingerie Shop
1. My Undies
2. La Senza
3. La Vie en Rose
Best Optical Store
1. Costco
2. Iris
3. One Hour Optical
3. Highview
Best Shoe Store
1. A Step Ahead
2. Aldo
3. Hudson’s Bay
Best Store for Ladies' Wear
1. KC’s Boutique and Petites
2. Quintessentials
3. Catwalk Fashions
Best Beauty Salon
1. Maffeo Salon and Day Spa
2. Violet Hair Lounge
3. Aura Hair Boutique
Best Estheticians
1. Nanaimo Elements Holistic Centre
2. Maffeo Salon and Day Spa
3. Breze Aveda Concept Salon and Day Spa
Best Jewelry Store
1. Peoples Jewellers
2. Bastion Jewellers
3. Keller’s Jewellers
Best Kids' Clothing
1. Old Navy
1. The Children’s Place
1. Pumpkin Pie Kids
2. The Gap
3. Sears