Best of the City 2016 results

  • posted Jun 28, 2016 at 1:00 PM
Dan Faux might not be a genuine pirate, but he is a real tubber who has plundered his share of recognition and accomplishments in the sport of Bathtub racing with help from his tubbing team Aggressive Salmon. Faux took second place in the Modified Class in 2015 with the tub pictured on the cover. He plans to participate in the 50th anniversary race this year. - CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin
Dan Faux might not be a genuine pirate, but he is a real tubber who has plundered his share of recognition and accomplishments in the sport of Bathtub racing with help from his tubbing team Aggressive Salmon. Faux took second place in the Modified Class in 2015 with the tub pictured on the cover. He plans to participate in the 50th anniversary race this year.
— image credit: CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

Best of the City 2016 survey results:

Best Fitness Centre
1.     Nanaimo Aquatic Centre
2.     VI Fitness
3.     Northridge Fitness Centre

Best Local Campground
1.     Living Forest Oceanside Campground
2.     Brannen Lake Campground
3.     Newcastle Island Marine Provincial Park

Best People-Watching Spot
1.     Waterfront & Harbourfront Walkway
2.     Maffeo Sutton Park & Swy-a-lana Lagoon
3.     Woodgrove Centre

Best Place for a Picnic
1.     Piper’s Lagoon
2.     Neck Point Park
3.     Maffeo Sutton Park & Swy-a-lana Lagoon

Best Place for Birthday Parties
1.     Jumpin’ Jiminy’s
2.     Boston Pizza
3.     Brechin Lanes

Best Place for Kayaking
1.     Newcastle Island
2.     Departure Bay
3.     Long Lake

Best Place to Meet for Coffee
1.     The Buzz
2.     Starbucks
3.     Tim Hortons

Best Place to Mountain Bike
1.     Westwood Lake
2.     Doumont Road
3.     Mount Benson

Best Place to Swim Outdoors
1.     Nanaimo River
2.     Westwood Lake
3.     Piper’s Lagoon

Best Place to Walk, Jog or Hike
1.     Westwood Lake
2.     Neck Point Park
3.     Harbourfront Walkway

Best Place to Walk Your Dog
1.     Westwood Lake
2.     Neck Point Park
3.     Colliery Dam Park

Best Place to Watch Birds
1.     Buttertubs Marsh
2.     Westwood Lake
3.     Neck Point Park

Best Playground
1.     Beban Park
2.     Oliver Woods Community Centre
3.     Maffeo Sutton Park

Best Yoga Studio
1.     Moksha Yoga Studio
2.     Om Town Yoga
3.     Red Door Yoga

Best Auto Servicing
1.     Supertech
2.     Midas
3.     Bavarian Imports

Best Banking Institution
1.    TD
2.    RBC
3.    Coastal Community Credit Union

Best Bike Shop
1.     Rock City Bikes
2.     Arrowsmith Bikes
3.     Pacific Rim Bikes

Best Carpet Cleaners
1.     Classic Care Cleaning Services
2.     Citrus-O
3.     Terry’s Carpet Cleaning

Best Catering Business
1.     2 Chefs Affair
2.     Spice of Life Catering
3.     Mrs. Riches

Best Customer Service
1.     KC’s Boutique and Petites
2.     Costco
3.     Ricky’s All-Day Grill

Best Day-Care Centre
1.     Katie’s Korner Child Care Centre
2.     Jolly Giant Childcare
3.     Kidz Kompany

Best Electrical Contractor
1.     Mazzei Electric
2.     Wenner Electric
3.     DenMar Electric

Best Financial Planner
1.     RBC Dominion Securities
2.     Sun Life Financial
3.     Investors Group

Best Furniture Store
1.     The Brick
2.     Dodd’s Furniture
2.     La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries
3.     Flying Fish

Best Gas Bar
1.     Mid-Island Co-op
2.     Real Canadian Superstore
3.     Chevron

Best Home Building Supply Store
1.    Home Depot
2.     Home Hardware
3.     Rona

Best Housewares/Linens
1.     Home Sense
2.    Home Outfitters
2.    Flying Fish
3.    Sears

Best Insurance Agency
1.    BCAA
2.    Hub International
3.    Western Financial Group

Best Lighting Store
1.     McLaren Lighting
2.     Home Depot
3.     Illuminations Lighting Solutions

Best Marine Supplier
1.     Harbour Chandler
2.     Anchorage Marina
3.     Cabela’s

Best Massages
1.     Nanaimo Elements Holistic Centre
2.     Knead Therapy
3.     Maffeo Salon and Day Spa

Best Music Store
1.     Fascinating Rhythm
2.     HMV
3.     Long & McQuade

Best Outdoor Garden Centre
1.     Art Knapp Plantland
2.     Long Lake Nurseries
3.     Green Thumb Garden Centre

Best Paint Store
1.     Cloverdale Paint
2.     Home Depot
3.     Benjamin Moore Paints

Best Pet Supply Store
1.     Bosley’s
2.     PetSmart
3.     Olivers Pet Supplies

Best Place to Buy a Used Vehicle
1.     Galaxy Motors
2.     Nanaimo Toyota
3.     Bouman Motors

Best Place to Get a Tattoo
1.     Black and Blue Tattoo
2.     Relegation Tattoo
3.     Electric Umbrella

Best Place to Get Tires
1.     Cedar Tireland
2.     Kal-Tire
3.     Costco

Best Plumbing and Heating Business
1.     Archie Johnstone Plumbing and Heating
2.     Norm’s Mobile Service
3.     Art’s Plumbing and Heating

Best Roofing Company
1.     Blake Erickson Roofing
2.     Milne Roofing
3.     G&G Roofing

Best Second-Hand Store
1.     Salvation Army
2.     Value Village
3.     Friends of Haven

Best Sewing Notions Store
1.    Fabricland
2.    Snip and Stitch Sewing Centre
3.    My Favourite Fabric Store

Best Sporting Goods Store
1.    Cabela’s
2.    Sport Chek
3.    Kirby’s Source for Sports

Best Place to Buy Books
1.     Chapters
2.     Literacy Central Vancouver Island
3.     Costco

Best Store to Buy Tools
1.    Midland Tools
2.    Home Depot
3.    Canadian Tire

Best Tile Store
1.    City Tile
2.    Cornerstone Tile
3.    Home Depot

Best Toy Store
1.     Toys R Us
2.     Kool and Child
3.     Children’s Treehouse

Best Travel Agency
1.     Flight Centre
2.     Around the World Travel
3.     Marlin Travel

Best Vitamin/Health Food Store
1.    Charlie Brown’s Health Foods
2.    Pomme Natural Market
3.    Popeye’s

Best Wine-Making Store
1.    Wine Kitz
2.    Urban Wine Cellar
3.    Wine Works

Best Floor-Covering Store
1.     United Floors
2.     End of the Roll
3.     Home Depot

Best Flower Shop
1.     Turley’s Florist
2.     Thrifty Foods
3.     Grower Direct

Best Place to Shop
1.    Woodgrove Centre
2.    Costco
3.    Downtown Nanaimo

Best Art Gallery
1.    Nanaimo Art Gallery
2.    Barton Leier Gallery
3.    Yellow Bird Arts Gallery

Best Karaoke
1.    The Oxy
2.    Quarterway Pub
3.    Wellington Pub

Best Open Mike/Jam Session
1.    The Vault Café
2.    The Queen’s
3.    Nanaimo Bar

Best Place for Live Bands
1.    The Queen’s
2.    Wellington Pub
3.    The Vault Café
3.    The Cambie

Best Place to Dance
1.    The Queen’s
2.    Level 2
3.    Koncept

Best Pub
1.    Longwood Brew Pub
2.    Carlos O’Bryans
3.    The Oxy

Best Sports Bar
1.    Old City Station Pub
2.    Carlos O’Bryans
3.    Boston Pizza

Best Theatre Company
1.    Port Theatre
2.    Nanaimo Theatre Group
3.    Schmooze Productions

Best Asian Food
1.    Huong Lan
2.    Nori’s Japanese Restaurant
3.    Hong Kong House

Best Bakery
1.    Cobs Bread
2.    Columbia Bakery
3.    Nanaimo Bakery and Confectionery

Best Breakfasts
1.    Ricky’s All-Day Grill
2.    Gabriel’s Gourmet Café
3.    Tania’s Restaurant

Best Chicken Wings
1.    The Oxy
2.    Landlubber Pub
3.    Old City Station Pub

Best Deli
1.    Nesvog Meat and Sausage Company
2.    Nellie’s Dutch Deli
3.    Thrifty Foods

Best Desserts
1.     Dairy Queen
2.     Mrs. Riches
3.     Boston Pizza

Best Family Restaurant
1.    White Spot
2.    Ricky’s All-Day Grill
3.    Mrs. Riches

Best Fast Food
1.    Wendy’s
2.    A&W
3.    Baby Salsa Mexican Restaurant

Best Fish and Chips
1.    Trollers Fish and Chips
2.    Pirate Chips
3.    Mrs. Riches

Best Hamburgers
1.    Mrs. Riches
2.    White Spot
3.    A&W

Best Kids' Restaurant
1.     White Spot
2.     Boston Pizza
2.     Pirate Chips
3.     Ricky’s All-Day Grill

Best Lunches
1.    Gabriel’s Gourmet Café
2.    Dish Nanaimo
3.    Delicado’s

Best Martini
1.    Cactus Club Café
1.    Modern Café
2.    Nanaimo Bar
3.    Firehouse Grill

Best Mediterranean Food
1.    Asteras Greek Taverna
2.    Marina’s Taverna
3.    Aladdin’s Café
3.    Zougla Restaurant

Best Nachos
1.    Gina’s Mexican Restaurant
2.    Longwood Brew Pub
3.    Baby Salsa Mexican Restaurant

Best Pasta
1.    Milano Ristorante
2.    Boston Pizza
3.    La Stella Trattoria

Best Patio Restaurant
1.    Cactus Club Café
2.    Carlos O’Bryans
3.    Boston Pizza

Best Pizza
1.    Mambo’s
2.    Panago
3.    Milano Ristorante

Best Place to Buy Meat
1.    Nesvog Meat and Sausage Company
2.    Costco
3.    Thrifty Foods

Best Place to Buy Produce
1.    Thrifty Foods
2.    Country Grocer
3.    Save-On-Foods

Best Place to Buy Seafood
1.    Seadrift Fish Market
2.    Thrifty Foods
3.    Costco

Best Place to Get a Nanaimo Bar
1.    Bocca
2.    Mon Petit Choux
3.    Pirate Chips

Best Romantic Restaurant
1.    Asteras Greek Taverna
2.    The Nest
3.    Hilltop Bistro

Best Seafood Restaurant
1.    The Bold Knight
2.    Trollers Fish and Chips
3.    Simon Holt

Best Steakhouse
1.    The Keg
2.    The Bold Knight
3.    Beefeaters

Best Sushi
1.    Nori Japanese Restaurant
2.    Firehouse Grill
3.    Umai Sushi

Best Restaurant Overall
1.    Asteras Greek Taverna
2.    Firehouse Grill
3.    Ricky’s All-Day Grill

Best Vegetarian Food
1.    Rawmbas
2.    Delicado’s
3.    Gabriel’s Gourmet Café

Best French Fries
1.    Pirate Chips
2.    New York Fries
3.    McDonald’s

Best Store for Men's Wear
1.    NYLA
2.    Moores
3.    Winners

Best Tanning Salon
1.    Divine Glow
2.    Coco Cabana
3.    Spanish Sol

Best Lingerie Shop
1.    My Undies
2.    La Senza
3.    La Vie en Rose

Best Optical Store
1.    Costco
2.    Iris
3.    One Hour Optical
3.    Highview

Best Shoe Store
1.    A Step Ahead
2.    Aldo
3.    Hudson’s Bay

Best Store for Ladies' Wear
1.    KC’s Boutique and Petites
2.    Quintessentials
3.    Catwalk Fashions

Best Beauty Salon
1.     Maffeo Salon and Day Spa
2.    Violet Hair Lounge
3.    Aura Hair Boutique

Best Estheticians
1.    Nanaimo Elements Holistic Centre
2.    Maffeo Salon and Day Spa
3.    Breze Aveda Concept Salon and Day Spa

Best Jewelry Store
1.    Peoples Jewellers
2.    Bastion Jewellers
3.    Keller’s Jewellers

Best Kids' Clothing
1.    Old Navy
1.    The Children’s Place
1.    Pumpkin Pie Kids
2.    The Gap
3.    Sears

