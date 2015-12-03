Singer-songwriter Kellen Saip performs blues and folk music at the Nanaimo Bar

Singer-songwriter Kellen Saip performs his folk- and blues-infused music at the Nanaimo Bar on Sunday (Sept. 25) as part of his tour promoting his latest EP, Take Me Away.

Telling stories is central to Vancouver-based singer-songwriter Kellen Saip’s latest EP, Take Me Away.

Saip blends folk and blues with faith and soul undertones, which stems from his family’s gospel roots.

Previously, Saip’s work was more personal and reflected events in his life, but he chose to veer away from that kind of songwriting and challenge himself to weave tales in his songs.

However, the tales are still inspired by life events Saip witnesses.

The song Family Name is based on his work with children and despite what people are going through that they can depend on a family member.

“I have seen how family can pull you away from things even if you don’t admit they are family,” said Saip about the song.

He is currently touring to promote Take Me Away, which was released in July.

Saip created the EP on Vancouver Island with producer Cory Woodward, who is a member of the band The Lion The Bear The Fox.

“We had five days to do the whole EP. I bring the songs in pretty much acoustically and knew I wanted to bulk them up,” said Saip. “I went in and we became really good friends and vibed.”

Saip describes himself as an “old-school guy” and said he insisted that real instruments are used for his songs, not electronic additions.

Saip’s love of music came from touring on the road with his mother for two years while he was a child. He said it was during that time that he developed an ear for music.

Performing in front of a live audience is important to Saip.

“I really think that’s my favourite part of the whole process,” said Saip. “I’m a big people person. It’s very hard to put it into words. I try to read the crowd.”

Saip said he lets listeners interpret his songs however they want, because people interpret things differently.

He performs at the Nanaimo Bar on Sunday (Sept. 25) at 9:30 p.m. Admission is $5 at the door.

For more information about Saip, please go to https://kellensaipmusic.bandcamp.com.

