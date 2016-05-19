Cowboy Junkies perform at Nanaimo's Port Theatre

The Cowboy Junkies perform at the Port Theatre on Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Alan Anton was a kid hanging out and playing with Margo, Michael and Peter Timmins, the other members of the Cowboy Junkies, when music started to become a part of his life.

Anton said the siblings’ older brother would bring home music and they would hear it in the background when they played.

“We eventually got fascinated with some of it. We became music fans at an early age,” said Anton. “We never lost our music fandom. We still buy records.”

The four childhood friends formed the Cowboy Junkies in 1985.

The Canadian alternative country blues band infuses songs with a bit of folk. Anton said part of the success of the band is the consistency of instruments that forms the foundation of the band – Margo Timmins as lead vocalist, Michael on guitar, Peter on drums and Anton on bass.

“When people come to see us they always know exactly what to expect,” said Anton.

The band released its debut album, Whites Off Earth Now, in 1986. In 1990 and 1991 the Cowboy Junkies were nominated as Group of the Year at the Juno Awards.

The early albums were followed up by numerous records and the band’s music was featured on TV shows and feature films.

In 2015 the Cowboy Junkies were inducted into the Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame.

“It’s always nice to be recognized for music. It’s always nice when someone speaks up and says nice work,” said Anton.

Cowboy Junkies perform in Nanaimo at the Port Theatre on Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

The Cowboy Junkies perform two sets during the night. The first is newer material and the second is old fan favourites.

“We’re always excited to play the newer stuff, always,” said Anton.

Tickets are $44 and are available in advance by calling 250-754-8550 or online at www.porttheatre.com.

For more information, please go to www.cowboyjunkies.com.

