City of Nanaimo seeks nominations for Culture and Heritage Awards

THE City of Nanaimo is seeking nominations for the annual Culture and Heritage Awards.

“These awards recognize the best of Nanaimo’s arts, culture and heritage volunteers, as well as their creative talent,” said Nanaimo Mayor Bill McKay, in a press release. “The work of these amazing volunteers and creative professionals all contributes a sense of vitality and pride within our community.”

There are four categories: Excellence in Culture, Honour in Culture, Emerging Cultural Leader and the John Thomson Heritage Memorial.

The Excellence in Culture award is given to an organization or individual who has received regional or national recognition and demonstrates excellence in their field. The recipient is recognized as a Nanaimo artist and inspires others.

The Honour in Culture Award is given to an organization, individual or group that is known for supporting the development of Nanaimo’s cultural sector.

The Emerging Cultural Leader award is given to individuals who are considered up and coming cultural leaders who are under 30.

The John Thomson Heritage Memorial Award is given to individuals to honour outstanding service and dedication to the community.

The deadline for nominations is Nov. 16.

Last year’s Culture and Heritage Awards winners were Susan Juby for Excellence in Culture, Debbie Trueman for Honour in Culture, Alyssa Glassford for Emerging Cultural Leader and John Hoffman for the John Thomson Heritage Memorial award.

Winner’s portraits are hung in the Strongitharm Gallery.

For more information or nomination forms, please go to www.nanaimo.ca.