The Unknown Soldiers celebrate the music of The Doors during Nanaimo performance

Pete Bowman, lead singer of the Unknown Soldiers, tries to recreate the vibe of hearing The Doors live during his performances.

The Unknown Soldiers try to recreate the vibe and experience of listening to The Doors live.

“Our job is to recreate the music as best we can,” said Pete Bowman, lead singer of the Unknown Soldiers. “It creates a lethal combination of a good night.”

Bowman said it’s not about impersonating The Doors but instead about celebrating their music.

Bowman has been told he has a similar vocal metre and some of the wildness embodied by Jim Morrison.

“When you hear the music live it’s like your record player has come to life and it’s three-dimensional,” said Bowman. “It’s timeless music really.”

Bowman said he didn’t get into the “groove” of music until he was in his 20s. He was studying pre-architecture in Minneapolis, but then changed career paths.

“Essentially music is the architecture that fills the space of the architectural space. It fills the vibe,” said Bowman, adding that music has a “magical ability to change a person’s mood and attitude.”

The band consists of Bowman, Mike Zyke on guitar, keyboardist Shawn Hazes, bassist Erique Leflave and drummer Blair McDonald.

Bowman said because the members are all musicians it allows the group to keep the music sharp.

Bowman said people who love the music of The Doors and are looking for a good night should come check out the Unknown Soldiers’ Nanaimo performance.

The Unknown Soldiers perform in Nanaimo at the Queen’s on Saturday (Sept. 17).

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15 in advance from Arbutus Music, http://bit.ly/2cmDUVy or call 250-933-1900.

For more information about the band please go to www.theunknownsoldiers.info.

