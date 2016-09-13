The Garden Studio hosts Crone Exposure art show in Nanaimo

Patricia Robison's painting called Grapefruit, is one of many people can expect to see during the Crone Exposure art show that runs Sept. 17-18.

The Garden Studio is showcasing the work of artists Karen Birch, Patricia Robison and Dyane Brown during the exhibit Crone Exposure.

The exhibit runs Sept. 17-18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Garden Studio, located at 87 Nicol St. If the weather is sunny, paintings will also be displayed in the garden area.

The three artists’ work explores the themes of time, memories, observations and small moments that tell stories.

A piece included by the exhibit by Birch called Reporting for Duty is a scene of her uncle leaving the farm for war while his siblings say goodbye.