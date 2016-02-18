Harbour City Theatre Alliance Society hosts open house

The Harbour City Theatre Alliance Society is giving patrons a special sneak peak of upcoming performances and a tour of the theatre during Unmasqued, an open house Friday (Sept. 15).

The event is also a celebration of the society’s third year of running the theatre.

Various companies such as Western Edge Theatre, Schmooze Productions and others will give a 10-minute preview of shows from their new season.

“This is the time to come out and check out the theatre,” said Dean Chadwick, marketing coordinator of the society. “You can have a laugh and see free entertainment.”

There will also be a raffle to raise funds for the society. Attendees will get a tour, which includes the backstage area, and patrons can see the change donations from the community have made to the space.

In June, the society received a donation of 96 seats from Vancouver Island University. The university replaced the seats through its campaign to give a facelift to Malaspina Theatre.

In early May, Sean Dooher, owner of Premier Home Care, decided to approach the theatre society and volunteer his services to revamp the exterior of the building. Dooher enlisted the help of Cloverdale Paint and Coast Signs for the project. Dooher also painted areas inside the theatre.

“It’s the connection to the community that is really keeping us vibrant and alive and impacting the arts community in town,” said Chadwick.

Interest in the theatre has been growing amongst performing groups said Chadwick. The theatre is about 65 per cent booked for the upcoming fall and spring season already, with most weekends already taken, he said.

The open house runs from 4-7 p.m. at Harbour City Theatre, located at 25 Victoria Rd. The event is free to attend. For more information please go to http://hcta.ca.

arts@nanaimobulletin.com