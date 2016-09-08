  • Connect with Us

Nanaimo author Susan Juby nominated for the Amy Mathers Teen Book Award

Nanaimo author Susan Juby has been nominated for the Canadian Children's Book Centre Awards' Amy Mathers Teen Book Award.
Nanaimo author Susan Juby is a finalist for the Amy Mathers Teen Book Award.

The award is one of eight given annually by the Canadian Children’s Book Centre. The finalists were selected by a jury.

Juby was nominated for The Truth Commission. She is one of five authors contending for the prize.

According to the jury notes provided in the Canadian Children’s Book Centre’s press release Juby’s book “delivers a thoughtful reflection on the nature of truth in a package that is smart and funny and utterly original" and is a "heartfelt, beautiful, tragic, funny and utterly delightful read."

The other authors contenting for the award are Holly Bodger for her book 5 to 1, Erin Bow for The Scorpion Rules, Stephanie Tromly for Trouble is a Friend of Mine and Emil Sher for Young Man With Camera.

The winner of the Amy Mathers Teen Book Award receives $5,000. The winners will be announced during a gala event at the Carlu in Toronto, Ont. on Nov. 17.

For more information please go to http://bookcentre.ca.

