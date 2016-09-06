- Home
Entertainment
Around Town Tellers weave tales for Nanaimo audiences
Around Town Tellers present a night of stories relating to the theme: What Could Possibly Go Wrong? Friday (Sept. 9).
Around Town Tellers start their fall season this Friday (Sept. 9).
Audience members can hear stories relating to the theme: What Could Possibly Go Wrong? The evening is hosted by Ann Ronald and features stories by Christine Clarke-Johnsen, Sandy Cole, Deborah Goodman, Laurie Hutchinson and Barbara Smith.
Marty Howe and the Atkinson brothers will provide the music for the evening show.
The story session runs from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Fellowship of Nanaimo hall, located at 595 Townsite Rd.
Refreshments are available by donation.
Tickets are $5 and are available at the door.
For more information e-mail aroundtowntellers@gmail.com or go to www.aroundtowntellers.com.
