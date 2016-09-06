  • Connect with Us

Around Town Tellers weave tales for Nanaimo audiences

  • posted Sep 6, 2016 at 3:00 PM
Around Town Tellers present a night of stories relating to the theme: What Could Possibly Go Wrong? Friday (Sept. 9). - Image Contributed
Around Town Tellers present a night of stories relating to the theme: What Could Possibly Go Wrong? Friday (Sept. 9).
— image credit: Image Contributed

Around Town Tellers start their fall season this Friday (Sept. 9).

Audience members can hear stories relating to the theme: What Could Possibly Go Wrong? The evening is hosted by Ann Ronald and features stories by Christine Clarke-Johnsen, Sandy Cole, Deborah Goodman, Laurie Hutchinson and Barbara Smith.

Marty Howe and the Atkinson brothers will provide the music for the evening show.

The story session runs from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Fellowship of Nanaimo hall, located at 595 Townsite Rd.

Refreshments are available by donation.

Tickets are $5 and are available at the door.

For more information e-mail aroundtowntellers@gmail.com or go to www.aroundtowntellers.com.

