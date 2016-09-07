The Nanaimo Art Gallery offers a variety of fall workshops

The Nanaimo Art Gallery is offering a variety of workshops for Nanaimo residents to expand their artistic knowledge.

On Oct. 1 from 8-9 p.m. painter Sheila Norgate shares her experiences during the artist talk An Evening with Sheila Norgate: Lost and Found, the True Adventures of One Painter’s Voice.

Registration is required. The talk is $12 or $10 for members.

The gallery hosts an Art Lab adults’ series. The series runs Sept. 29, Oct. 27, Nov. 24, Jan. 26, Feb. 23 and March 23.

Each month art historian Marie Leduc and a guest artist will discuss issues relating to contemporary art.

The series is $22, $18 for members for each session or $100 for six sessions.

For info or to register, call 250-754-1750 go to www.nanaimogallery.ca.