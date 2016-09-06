  • Connect with Us

Entertainment

TheatreOne's Fringe Flicks series returns this fall

TheatreOne
TheatreOne's Fringe Flicks series returns with the first film, The Daughter, showing Sept. 25-26.
— image credit: Image Contributed
  posted Sep 6, 2016 at 5:00 PM

The series kicks off Sept. 25-26 with the film The Daughter. The movie is an adaptation of Ibsen’s play The Wild Duck.

Our Little Sister shows Oct. 23-24. The film by Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda.

Sing Street shows Nov. 13-14. The film is set in Dublin in the 1980s and tells the story of Cosmo, 14, as he deals with entering a new school and tension at home.

Love and Friendship shows Nov. 27-28. The movie is an adaptation of Jane Austen’s Lady Susan.

Films show on Sundays at 1, 4 and 7 p.m. and Mondays at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $13 each or people can buy a season subscription for $111. The films show at Avalon Cinema, located at Woodgrove Centre.

For more information, please go to www.theatreone.org.

