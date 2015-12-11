Lost Girls Burlesque performs dark, edgy show at the Queen's

Lost Girls Burlesque performs at the Queen's Thursday (Sept. 8) at 9 p.m. with special guests Melody Mangler and Eyevanna Candygasm.

Burlesque lovers seeking a darker, edgier show with vampish qualities can get their fill during an upcoming performance by the Lost Girls Burlesque.

The troupe performs at the Queen’s on Thursday (Sept. 8) at 9 p.m.

“The Lost Girls, we offer something a little darker, a little more macabre,” said Jungle Kat, who goes by her stage name.

The burlesque group performs with special guests Melody Mangler and Eyevanna Candygasm, who is a member of Nanaimo’s Sweet Tooth Burlesque Revue.

Jungle Kat said there is a wide range of burlesque offerings from troupe members.

“Each of us brings a different flavour to our acts,” she said.

The troupe was inspired by films such at The Lost Boys, The Craft and other cult classic movies.

“We used the cult classics to make something that was new and interesting,” said Jungle Kat. “We take our influences from what inspires us.”

She said the troupe members wanted to create something different that would set them apart from other groups.

“We push the boundaries of what people expect,” said Jungle Kat.

Lost Girls Burlesque formed four years ago. Jungle Kat said she joined because it encompasses a wide range of disciplines she was involved in: dancing, singing, acting, costuming and more.

She studied dancing growing up and attended drama and theatre camps.

When she moved to Vancouver, she started to realize that burlesque was an amalgamation of things she loved.

She enjoys the freedom of self-expression the art form offers her.

Jungle Kat said burlesque encompasses different body types and different interpretations of what beauty is. She enjoys starting conversations about different topics, such as female sexuality, with her performances.

Tickets for the Lost Girls Burlesque show are $18 and are available in advance from the Queen’s, online from www.brownpapertickets.com or $22 at the door.

For more information, please go to the Facebook page www.facebook.com/lostgirlsburlesque.

