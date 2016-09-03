- Home
Entertainment
Nanaimo Summertime Blues Festival raises money for charity
David Gogo plays some riffs during the Nanaimo Summertime Blues Festival last weekend. Gogo performs an acoustic show at the Lantzville Pub Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. Tickets $20 available at the pub.
National and international blues entertainers graced the stage during the annual Nanaimo Summertime Blues Festival, held Aug. 26-28 at Maffeo Sutton Park.
Gerold Haukenfrers, president of the Nanaimo Blues Society, said about 2,500 to 3,000 people attended the event.
During the Queens Shuffle, a concert on Aug. 25, the organization raised more than $1,600 in cash donations and collected about 191 kilograms of non-perishable food for the Loaves and Fishes Community Food Bank.
For more information about the Nanaimo Blues Society, please go to www.nanaimobluesfestival.com.
