Bryan Adams beloved by B.C. music lovers, but not so much the Biebs, poll finds

One musician stands out above the crowd in the hearts of B.C. music lovers: Bryan Adams.

A new poll of musical tastes in B.C. shows Bryan Adams is the most universally liked Canadian musician in the province, while Justin Bieber is the most fervently detested.

The online survey by Insights West asked British Columbians if they like or dislike 85 different Canadian singers, groups and bands.

Eighty-two per cent said they liked Bryan Adams, giving him a "momentum" score of +72 after the 10 per cent who disliked him were subtracted.

The legendary B.C. rocker beat out Sarah McLachlan's +62 score, followed by the Barenaked Ladies at +62, Michael Bublé also with +62 and Shania Twain with +61.

Other broadly liked performers include Tom Cochrane (+59), The Guess Who (+57), Neil Young (+56), and Bachman Turner Overdrive, Diana Krall and Gordon Lightfoot (all at +55).

Only four other artists were able to post a score of at least +50: Alanis Morisette (+54), Leonard Cohen (+53), The Tragically Hip (+51) and Joni Mitchell (+50).

British Columbia’s local artists fared reasonably well, including Nelly Furtado (+48), Chilliwack (+46) and Matthew Good (+37).

On the other end of the spectrum, only one artist got a negative overall score. About a third of British Columbians (34%) say they like Justin Bieber, but more than half (58%) say they dislike him, earning the artist a momentum score of -24.

At least a quarter of British Columbians say they dislike Celine Dion (28%), Nickelback (27%) and Avril Lavigne (25%).

Generational divide

The same poll also found a generational divide in music-listening habits in B.C.

Two-in-five have listened to a music streaming service in the past month, including 72 per cent of those aged 18-34. However, two-thirds of those aged 55 and over have never tried one.

Meanwhile, 29 per cent of British Columbians have downloaded a song from the Internet over the past month, including 38 per cent of those aged 35-54.

In addition, two thirds have watched a music video on YouTube or a similar website within the past month, including 83 per cent of those aged 18-34.

Almost half of British Columbians (48%) say they have not bought an entire music album (either online or at a store) in the past year.

“Younger British Columbians have developed a taste for on-demand music that is not present in their older counterparts,” Insights West vice-president Mario Canseco said. "Millennials have definitely embraced streaming services and are also relying on YouTube as a personal video jukebox.”

More than one-in-four British Columbians admit that they have vinyl LP records (29 per cent) or cassette tapes (26 per cent) at home that they sometimes listen to.

Also, practically four-in-five residents (78 per cent) have music CDs at home that have not been transferred onto a computer or MP3 player.