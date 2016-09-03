Vancouver Island University’s Arts and Humanities Colloquium Series returns this fall.

There are three upcoming talks. They are held at Malaspina Theatre from 10-11:30 a.m. and are free to attend. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.

The series begins with a talk by Cynthea Masson, an English professor, called From Academic Article to Fantasy Novel: Medieval Alchemy and The Alchemists’ Council.

Masson will talk about subjects such as the philosopher’s stone, the language and iconography of alchemy and more.

She’ll discuss alchemy and how it inspired her recent book The Alchemists’ Council, which she released earlier this year.

Masson speaks Sept. 30.

On Oct. 21 Laura Cranmer, a First Nations studies professor, speaks during Kwak’wala Language Revitalization: Is it Possible?

Cranmer’s research focuses on the challenges facing an adult learning and reclaiming her language, Kwak’wala. She shares her research of a residential school survivor reclaiming identity.

Paul Watkins, an English professor, speaks during Hogan’s Alley Remixed: Learning through Wayde Compton’s Poetics on Nov. 25.

The lecture is about Canadian poet and writer Wayde Compton and how he incorporated hip hop and the turntable into his poetry.

It explores identity, history and how Compton’s book Performance Bond reimagines Vancouver’s Hogan’s Alley.

The colloquium series was created in 2009 to have conversations between arts and humanities faculty and the community.

Each presentation is followed by a discussion period where audience members are free to ask questions.

Refreshments will be available.

For more information please go to https://ah.viu.ca/colloquium-series or contact Katharine Rollwagen by e-mailing Katherine.Rollwagen@viu.ca.