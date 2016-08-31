Nanaimo Arts Council hosts artistic and cultural celebration downtown

The Nanaimo Arts Council hosts a number of activities in downtown Nanaimo Friday (Sept. 2).

Downtown Nanaimo is getting an artistic and cultural infusion every first Friday of the month thanks to the Nanaimo Arts Council.

The council is hosting First Friday, an event with visual art, music and more, held in the Old City Quarter and downtown Nanaimo this Friday (Sept. 2).

“First Fridays are a perfect opportunity to explore different venues at your own pace,” said Sarah Schmidt, executive director of the Nanaimo Arts Council, in a press release. “It’s like a pub crawl, but with art.”

The Nanaimo Arts Council hosts an exhibit of two and three-dimensional work created by members from 6-9 p.m. at its office located at 256 Wallace St. Kendall Patrick is performing an acoustic concert throughout the night.

Artists will also be painting plein air at the corner of Wallace and Fitzwilliam streets from 5 p.m. to dusk. Attendees can vote for their favourite piece.

There will be refreshments and a space with supplies for people to create their own art piece.

Blue Poppy Gallery is hosting an art show featuring the work of Lynda Hyndman at Bee’s Knees Community Café, located at 208 Wallace St. from 5-9 p.m. Musicians Patrick Olmstead and Calixxa will also perform during the event.

New York Style Pizza and Pasta is offering a 20 per cent discount off its entire menu if people mention First Friday when they order during the evening.

The Vault Café features art by Tina Forsyth, Bailey Tomchuck, Karley Nelson and Carley Neigum. Terence Jack and Co. will perform at the Vault Café starting at 9 p.m. Doors at 8:30 p.m. Admission $10 at the door.

For more information please go to www.nanaimoartscouncil.ca.