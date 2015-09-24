The Gords perform two reunion shows on Vancouver Island

The Gords have reunited after two years apart and perform in Nanaimo at Simonholt Friday (Sept. 2) at 8 p.m. and on Gabriola at the Roxy on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Creating songs that are honest and true to themselves is important for the trio of singer-songwriters that comprise the Gords.

Gordon Lee Worden, a member of the Gords, said the trio knew it wanted to play songs in front of family and friends so being genuine was important.

The group took a break for about two years while members pursued other career endeavours, but have reunited and are performing in Nanaimo and Gabriola this weekend.

The Gords consists of Gord Maxwell, Gord Matthews and Worden. They play adult-contemporary soft rock

The Gords will perform some of their greatest hits and songs from their 2012 album Pick.

“That whole album, there is magic all around it,” said Worden. “We haven’t really played it for two years. It’s a total labour of love.”

The trio will also perform songs written by Maxwell, who was the lead singer and bass player for One Horse Blue. During his time with the band, he wrote songs such as Baby Don’t Cry and Hopeless Love.

Matthews was a member of k.d. lang and the Reclines from 1983-1990.

Worden has played with Nick Gilder, Sue Medley, Mike Reno and others. He has also recently finished recording a solo album with Chris Aiken.

Both Worden and Maxwell currently record and tour with Canadian singer-songwriter Ian Tyson.

Worden grew up in Nanaimo and said he’s looking forward to visiting with family and friends who still live in the city.

He went to high school with musicians such as Diana Krall and David Gogo. He said there was a really good music scene in the city growing up.

“There is a really strong music scene still in Nanaimo,” said Worden.

The Gords perform at Simonholt, located at 6582 Applecross Rd. Friday (Sept. 2) at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $20 and are available in advance from the restaurant, Arbutus Music and Fascinating Rhythm or $25 at the door.

The Gords perform on Gabriola at the Roxy on Saturday (Sept. 3) at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25 available at North Road Sports or at the door.

For more information please go to http://thegords.com.

