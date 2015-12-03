Nanaimo singer-songwriter Kendall Patrick's music has heart

Kendall Patrick isn’t interested in bubblegum pop -- her songs have heart.

Listeners hear her sorrow and hope. They are privy to the triumphs and troubles of her life.

“This is something in the world that can make me feel this intensity – this intensity of joy,” said Patrick about creating music. “I want to connect with people and share joy -- emotion. That’s my passion for living and evolving.”

Patrick said she wants to affect people with her lyrics the same way some of her favourite artists affect her.

“I remember always being really moved by music. It made me feel better than anything made me feel,” said Patrick. “My favourite artists are folk artists because they are so vulnerable.”

Patrick creates songs from her personal experiences. The process is therapeutic.

“I always try to pull some growth out of it, so it’s not a stagnant pool of emotion,” she said.

Challenging preconceived notions and conventional thinking adds teeth to her music.

Over the past 10 years, the Ladysmith-born artist has worked to establish her name as a musician.

“I used to think it should happen so quickly,” said Patrick.

She moved to Nanaimo several years ago to expand her musical opportunities.

Early in her career, Patrick wrote the song Girl Rant, which examined how media and pop culture affects the lives of girls.

It garnered national attention and she became part of Operation Empowerment, which allowed her to perform the song in high schools across the nation.

Girl Rant also came to the attention of the Oprah Winfrey Show, and although it never aired, it motivated Patrick to work harder.

She had the opportunity to perform the song at the International Media Literacy Conference in Detroit and it was featured on her 2007 album House of Ink.

Earlier this year, she made the decision to put everything on the line. Patrick quit her job as a child care worker and is now dedicating all her efforts to music.

“You actually have to take those risks. It’s just like stepping off a cliff and free falling,” said Patrick. “I don’t want to give up. I don’t want to stop growing.”

Patrick wants to be filling venues with a capacity of about 500 people. She has previously toured Canada and the United States, but she played smaller venues. She performed with her band the Headless Bettys, but they have since parted ways.

To make the transition, Patrick enlisted the help of Bob D’Eith, music director of Music B.C. and a music and media lawyer who was also involved in the Peak Performance Project.

He mentored her and helped her identify the steps needed to boost her profile, including creating a professional live performance video.

She filmed the music video at the Vault Café, with the help of filmmaker Raymond Knight.

She is currently in the process of releasing the EP Peaks and Valleys, and has launched a crowdfunding campaign to complete the project.

For more information please go to www.kendallpatrick.com.

arts@nanaimobulletin.com