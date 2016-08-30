Alternative folk singer Terence Jack performs in Nanaimo at the Vault Cafe

Terence Jack performs at the Vault Cafe on Friday (Sept. 2) at 9 p.m. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. Admission $10 at the door.

Alternative folk artist Terence Jack’s music combines elements of rock and blues to create his sound.

The Vancouver-based artist released his debut album, Reckless Abandon, in 2014. He released the EP Never Get Back earlier this year.

After spending 10 years running his own travel company, the artist took a journey into the world of music. His travel experiences became inspiration for his songs.

“Beach travellers gave me discipline, taught me how to operate in many different cultures, how to connect with people and build a family based on values, and that with passion and drive, you can turn a dream into reality,” said Jack on his website. “Now it’s time for me to dive into music with both feet – nothing in life deserves to be half in, half out. I need to live my truth – and undeniably music has been my true self my entire life.”

Jack is inspired by artists such as Ben Harper and the Avett Brothers.

Terence Jack and Co. perform at the Vault Café on Friday (Sept. 2) at 9 p.m. Doors open at 8:30 p.m.

Admission is $10 at the door.

Terence Jack and Co. include Jack, vocals and guitar; Weissenborn Mike Noble, bass; Djavin Bowen, keyboard and Cam Stephens, drums and vocals.

For more information about Jack please go to www.terencejack.com.