Vancouver Island Short Film Festival seeks entries

The Vancouver Island Short Film Festival is accepting submissions for next year’s event.

Filmmakers can submit films through the film festival website, http://visff.com, by using the FilmFreeway link, or people can submit them in person at the Nanaimo Arts Council office, located at 120-256 Wallace St., or contact submissions@visff.com for more information.

Entries are free for local filmmakers. For other filmmakers, the early-bird fee is $25 until Oct. 12 or $30 from Oct. 12 to Nov. 12. The deadline for submissions is Nov. 12.

Films must be no longer than 12 minutes, including credits and must be in English or have English subtitles.

Multiple submissions are accepted, but the festival will show a maximum of two films per filmmaker and each submission requires a separate entry fee.

Entries will be viewed by a selection committee. If a film is accepted, the filmmaker will receive a $50 artist fee per film, per showing and two tickets to the festival.

The 12th Vancouver Island Short Film Festival takes place Feb. 10-11. It was created in 2006 and receives local, national and international entries from filmmakers.

The 2016 winners were: Moth by Evan Britz, best student film; Dude Where’s My Ferret by Henrik Astram, best original music; A Late Thaw by Kim Barr, best technical; Kindergarten Da Bin Ich Wieder by Aubrey Arnason, best writing and Lost by Michael Chen, people’s choice award and best film. Isaac Hor won the best performance award for the film Unlock.

For more information about submitting a film, including format specifications and rules, please go to http://visff.com.