Nanaimo's Western Edge Theatre unveils upcoming season

Western Edge is presenting three plays that deal with generational issues during its upcoming season.

Brian March, who was recently appointed artistic director of Western Edge, said he wanted to identify the theatre’s main audience this season.

“For me, this season is kind of a dedication to our audience,” he said. “This season we have a play for everyone to come and see because they can relate to it.”

After plays there will also be Q-and-A’s and meet-and-greets.

March said it will provide audience members with a fuller experience.

Western Edge presents three plays this season: When I’m 64, Switzerland and Reasons to be Pretty.

When I’m 64, written by Comox’s Steve Hill, explores the lives of five women over 60 who make new lives for themselves. It premieres at Gabriola’s Roxy Theatre Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. and in Nanaimo it premieres Sept. 23 at Harbour City Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

Switzerland is about suspense writer Patricia Highsmith who is visited in her isolated home by a representative of her publisher, but the author isn’t sure he was really sent by her publisher. It premieres next year in January.

Reasons to be Pretty is about four young adults and the issues they face. It premieres in March.

For more information, please go to http://westernedge.org.

arts@nanaimobulletin.com