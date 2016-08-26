- Home
StoryHive offers funding to women to create a digital short film
Telus' StoryHive is offering funding opportunities for female directors.
TELUS’ StoryHive is offering female directors the chance to win $10,000 to produce a digital short film.
Women must submit their digital short idea and plan for production by Sept. 12 and then it goes to a public voting round for funding allocation.
For more information or an application, please go to www.storyhive.com.
