Sean Drabitt Quartet performs in Nanaimo at Simonholt

The Sean Drabitt Quartet performs at Simonholt on Sunday (Aug. 28) from 7:30-9:30 p.m.
The Sean Drabitt Quartet performs at Simonholt on Sunday (Aug. 28) from 7:30-9:30 p.m.
  • posted Aug 25, 2016 at 12:00 PM

The quartet will play music inspired by the compositions of Jaco Pastorius, an American jazz musician and composer.

Tickets are $15 or $12 for students and are available in advance at Simonholt by calling 250-933-3338 or Fascinating Rhythm.

For more information please go to https://seandrabitt.wordpress.com.

