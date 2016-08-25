Willie Thrasher performs in Nanaimo at the Vault Cafe

Willie Thrasher and Linda Saddleback perform at the Vault Cafe Friday (Aug. 26).

Willie Thrasher’s music has helped the singer-songwriter connect with his Inuvialuit culture.

He sings folk-rock tunes. His songs Spirit Child, Old Man Carver and We Got to Take You Higher are included in the compilation album, Native North America, Vol. 1, which was nominated for a Grammy award for Best Historical Album last year.

Thrasher performs with Linda Saddleback at the Vault Café Friday (Aug. 26) at 9 p.m.

Admission is $8 at the door.

The evening also features a performance by Ora Cogan.

Cogan was born on Salt Spring Island and has released six full-length albums. Her latest album, Shadowland was released earlier this year.

She explores a diverse range of genres in her music including Americana, grunge and psychedelic.