Medevil heavy metal rock band performs in Nanaimo at the Cambie

Connecting with listeners is important to Medevil guitarist Brett Gibbs.

“For me personally, I like to find things people connect to regardless of genre,” said Gibbs.

These connections can be formed either through melodies or lyrics, he said.

Medevil is often described as a heavy metal band. Gibbs said because of the nature of heavy metal the band isn’t restricted to certain song styles.

Medevil releases its debut full-length album Conductor of Storms on Friday (Aug. 26).

Medevil performs at the Cambie Saturday (Aug. 27) at 8 p.m. as part of the band’s album tour. Admission is $10 at the door.

Gibbs said the band’s latest album encompasses a diverse range of styles within the heavy metal genre. There are classical heavy metal sounds and some more modern sounds on the album. There are also elements of power thrash and some rock ’n’ roll.

“There are definitely some dynamic choruses in there,” he said.

For Gibbs, the music is an emotional outlet.

“On an emotional level it’s very good at getting anger out. If you have anger it’s a good vessel,” said Gibbs. “It’s almost a form of therapy.”

Gibbs got his first acoustic guitar when he was nine and his first electric guitar when he was 12.

Growing up, he listened to a diverse range of music including the Beatles, Queen, Led Zeppelin, the Doors, Pink Floyd, Tool and others.

When he was 17, he was exposed to the music of Meshuggah, which he said “completely changed” how he heard music.

“They took elements of heavy metal and dismantled it and rebuilt it in their own way,” said Gibbs.

Medevil consists of Gibbs, lead singer Liam Collingwood, guitarist Gary Cordsen, bassist Eric Wesa and drummer Ross Collingwood.

For more information please go to www.medevilmusic.com.

