Nanaimo Community Gardens Society seeks artists to create new logo

Nanaimo Community Gardens Society is on the hunt for a new logo.

The society is hosting a logo design contest open to Nanaimo residents. The contest closes Thursday (Aug. 25).

The winning submission will receive $50 and a flat of plants next year in the spring.

All submissions will become the property of the Nanaimo Community Gardens Society.

Submissions must include the full name of the society, a maximum of four colours, be able to shrink to fit business cards and incorporating waves and sunflowers into the design is encouraged.

The logo must also be able to work in both colour and black and white.

To enter, people can either e-mail their submission, with their name and contact information to info@nanaimocommunitygardens.ca or drop it off at the community gardens office, located at 271 Pine St.

For more information about the Nanaimo Community Garden Society please go to http://nanaimocommunitygardens.ca.