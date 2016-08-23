Veda Hille performs at Gabiola's Hive Emporium

Singer-songwriter Veda Hille performs at Gabriola’s Hive Emporium Sunday (Aug. 28).

She is touring Canada to promote her latest album Love Waves, which was released earlier this year in May. Love Waves is Hille’s 20th album.

Hille also writes musical theatre, scores for films and teaches songwriting.

She is currently working on an adaptation of King Arthur for Vancouver’s Neworld Theatre with actor Niall McNeil.

Hille performs at the Hive Emporium at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and are available in advance by calling 250-325-1948 or at Hive Emporium, located at 9-575 North Rd.

For more information about Hille please go to http://vedahille.com.