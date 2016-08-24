ArtStarts is calling on Vancouver Island artists to apply for learning workshops

ArtStarts is calling on Vancouver Island artists to apply for its Arts Integration Learning Lab.

The lab offers professional development for artists who are interested in working with students and educators in schools.

The opportunity is for artists of all disciplines and features five learning workshops in Nanaimo.

Artists selected to participate will be subsidized. Learning Lab will cover tuition, program materials and lunch.

The deadline to apply is Sept. 30.

For more information or an application, please go to http://artstarts.com/infusion.