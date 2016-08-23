Nanaimo Art Gallery partners with poet laureate for workshop

Nanaimo Art Gallery runs ekphrasis writing workshop Sept. 17 with poet laureate Naomi Beth Wakan.

The Nanaimo Art Gallery is partnering with the City of Nanaimo’s poet laureate Naomi Beth Wakan during an upcoming workshop.

The gallery is running Words and Images: Ekphrastic Writing with Wakan on Sept. 17 from 2-3:30 p.m. The workshop is $18 for members and $22 for non-members.

Ekphrasis is a literary description of visual artwork. Participants will deepen their understanding of the discipline.

For more information about the event, please go to www.nanaimoartgallery.com.