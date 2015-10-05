Call the coast guard

Cadet Petty Officer First Class Zachary Bacon, 18, is all smiles as he is hauled into a Canadian Coast Guard boat during a rescue exercise.

Bacon, of 136 AMPHION Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps in Nanimo, ended his summer with a splash as just one of three sea cadets chosen to participate in a Canadian Coast Guard Familiarization week in Victoria in August.

During five days of training with the Coast Guard, Bacon learned how to drive rescue boats, navigate, practise search and rescue and communicate.

Bacon also spent seven weeks at HMCS Quadra in Comox as a staff cadet where he helped train, supervise and support cadets from across Western Canada.