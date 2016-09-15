Golfer Island hopping for ALS fundraiser

PGA golf professional Brett Standerwick is taking the B.C. Golfathon for ALS to the sea, and the Gulf Islands.

On Wednesday (Sept. 21), he will begin at dawn at his home course of Fairwinds Golf Club in Nanoose Bay to play 18 holes there, hop in his kayak to Gabriola Island to play 18 holes, back in the kayak and continue paddling for Salt Spring Island, play 18 holes, then paddle the last leg of his day long journey to complete his final round of the day at Pender Island golf club.

Donations can be made at www.golfathonforals.com.