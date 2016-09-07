B.C. 211 will make community connections

Joyce Smith, treasurer of the Nanaimo Foundation, left, presents a $10,000 cheque to Signy Madden, executive director of United Way Central and North Vancouver Island, to go toward B.C. 211, a non-profit service that connects people with community, government and social services.

United Way branches across B.C. will help connect people with the services they need.

B.C. 211 is a free, multilingual service that will be accessible to anyone, 24 hours a day. It will be a web-based referral service to connect users to community, government and social services.

B.C. 211 will be operated by the 211 British Columbia Services Society, a non-profit organization funded by the United Way.

The program is expected to launch in February 2017.