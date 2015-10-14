Zero suicides the intention of Soles Remembering Souls walk

Community members in Nanaimo will recognize World Suicide Prevention Day, hopeful that the number of deaths by suicide can get closer to zero.

The Vancouver Island Crisis Society is promoting the Soles Remembering Souls Walk on Saturday (Sept. 10) at Maffeo Sutton Park.

According to a crisis society press release, 4,000 Canadians die of suicide each year. Earlier this spring in Atlanta, community, government and health-care leaders gathered to create a Zero Suicide in Healthcare International Declaration.

“Zero suicide reflects a commitment by healthcare leaders to strive to make suicide a ‘never event’ so that not one person dies alone and in despair,” noted the release.

This year’s Soles Remembering Souls walk will be the 10th annual in Nanaimo. Participants are invited to walk around the Harbourfront Walkway at the park between 4-6 p.m.

There will be music by Patrick Aleck, Kasumi Robinson, Raymond Selgado and Sirreal, and people will share their stories of hope, healing and support for those who have lost loved ones to suicide.

Pizza will be served courtesy Mambo Pizza.

As part of Soles Remembering Souls, participants are asked to bring a new pair or shoes, socks or both to be donated locally to those in need.

For more information about the event, please contact Heather Owen at 250-753-2495 or e-mail heather@vicrisis.ca.