Nanaimo Lions Club helps to offer comfort

Leslie Smith of the Nanaimo Lions Club, left, presents $1,000 to the Nanaimo and District Hospital Foundation to go to the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital’s palliative care unit, represented by Sue Stone of the palliative care unit and Janice Perrino, the foundation’s chief executive officer. - Photo submitted
— image credit: Photo submitted
  • by  Staff Writer - Nanaimo News Bulletin
  • posted Sep 6, 2016 at 10:00 AM

The Nanaimo Lions Club is helping hospital patients to rest a little easier.

The club made its second gift this year to the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital’s palliative care unit, presenting a $1,000 cheque to go toward Evolve mattresses.

The special beds give extra comfort and relieve pressure points for patients facing end-of-life care, but are costly at $2,750 each.

“Imagine the comfort now possible to rest even a little bit easier and focus precious time on loved ones,” said Janice Perrino, chief executive officer of the Nanaimo and District Hospital Foundation. “Thanks to donors who are motivated to help palliative care in particular, the Evolve mattresses are possible. This gift makes an essential difference to our patients at a most vulnerable time.”

