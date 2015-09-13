- Home
Community
B.C. Transit announces route changes effective Sunday (Sept. 4)
A BC Transit bus travels along Fitzwilliam Street towards downtown Nanaimo.
A few bus routes servicing the Nanaimo area will see schedule changes starting Sunday (Sept. 4), said B.C. Transit.
Route 25, the Ferry Shuttle route, will see times changed throughout the week, while Route 91 Intercity will see its Sunday schedule tweaked to see better connections at Woodgrove Centre, B.C. Transit said in a press release.
While B.C. Transit characterized the changes as “minor,” it is advising its ridership consult the new schedules to ensure they don't miss their bus.
For more information, please see Regional Transit, or call 250-390-4531.
