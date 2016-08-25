Annual maintenance closes Nanaimo Aquatic Centre

Nanaimo Aquatic Centre will be closed for annual maintenance starting Monday (Aug. 29).

This year, work includes replacing the three-metre diving board, touch-up painting throughout the facility, re-tiling and re-grouting as needed, slide maintenance, general maintenance of the pool heat exchangers, circulating pumps and play equipment and extensive cleaning of the whole facility.

The weight room in the aquatic centre will reopen Sept. 12 with reduced operating hours of 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until the centre fully re-opens Sept. 26.

The Beban Park pool and weight room will have extended operating hours during the shutdown.

All facilities are closed on Labour Day (Sept. 5). Lifeguards will be on duty at Westwood Lake from noon to 6 p.m. that day.