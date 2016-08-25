Hospice help

Wendy Harding, left, and Pauletta Wood, right, from CIBC Wood Gundy dropped by Nanaimo Community Hospice with a donation of $2,298 designated to the Hospice Child and Youth program. The money, accepted by Hospice development officer Jeanne Fahlman, was raised through the annual CIBC Miracle Day.

More than $5,000 was raised through meat draws held at The Cambie Hotel during the last 18 months and was presented to Hospice staff members Shannon Farahbakhsh, centre, and Debbie Perry, right, by Carrie Williams.