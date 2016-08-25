First phase of Habitat for Humanity development reaches completion

The largest development undertaken by Habitat for Humanity Mid-Vancouver Island is complete.

Phase 1 of the Meadow Hill Development located at 2360 Extension Rd. in Nanaimo is the first phase of the largest development undertaken by the charity to date. It is being built in three phases with two houses per phase.

To celebrate the completion of the first two homes, Habitat staff, volunteers, sponsors, donors, partners and dignitaries were on hand as home keys were presented to the Denby family and the Pearce-Bacon family, the two newest Habitat for Humanity homeowners.

“We feel very fortunate to have a home to call our own,” the Denby family said, in a press release. “A home that our children can grow up into. It feels very comforting to know that we will no longer be at the mercy of landlords deciding to sell, and us having to move and uproot the children from their established neighbourhood and relationships within the community. It is paramount that the children have a secure and comfortable home they can rely on. We are incredibly grateful for this.”

In order to become a partner family, applicants must demonstrate a financial need, ability to pay for the Habitat mortgage and other household expenses, a willingness to partner with Habitat for Humanity and contribute 500 hours of ‘sweat equity’ prior to moving into their home.

“We know that affordable housing in mid-Vancouver Island is getting harder and harder to find, especially for larger families,” said Rob Hallam, executive director. “The Habitat model gives our partner families the ability to get into stable, affordable home ownership that results in long-lasting social benefits, and a positive ripple effect for the security of the next generation.”

Hallam said none of the development would be possible without partners, supporters and volunteers.

Vancouver Island University students and instructors from various trades programs plan to volunteer more than 5,000 hoursper phase, in which they gain work experience and the build site becomes a living classroom.

With the next phase of building starting this fall 2016, Habitat for Humanity is actively seeking private and corporate donations to help support the next builds.

“For the two of us, home is a place, that new place is here,” said Jamie Pearce and Crystal Bacon. “Forever our family need not worry of the hardship of obtaining a house due to Habitat’s kindness. Our lives can prosper, and we can finally call this blessing our home. Thank you.”

Habitat for Humanity is a national non-profit organization working toward a world where everyone has a safe and decent place to live.

The Nanaimo affiliate began in 1994 and expanded to cover the mid-Island area in 2007.

Through partnerships with donors and volunteers, Habitat for Humanity has provided homes for 17 families in the mid-Island area with the addition of these latest two homes.

To donate, or for more information on the organization, please visit its website at www.habitatmvi.org.