Nanaimo Alzheimer society seeks volunteers

The non-profit Alzheimer Society of B.C. needs several volunteers in Nanaimo for the fall session of its Minds in Motion program.

The fitness and social program helps Nanaimo residents who have early symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia.

The morning program takes place on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon, and the afternoon session from 1 to 3 p.m. at Beban Park social centre.

For information on volunteering, please contact Shanan St. Louis at 1-800-462-2833 or sstlouis@alzheimerbc.org.