Online marketplace pops up at Nanaimo shopping mall

Etsy, an online marketplace, is celebrating the ‘buy local’ movement with pop-up shops across Canada, including Nanaimo.

On Sept. 24, Nanaimo will be one of 30 communities participating with 45 artists and entrepreneurs represented.

Etsy is an online marketplace for entrepreneurs to sell their handmade or vintage goods – both of which will be represented at the Nanaimo event.

The event will also feature free kids’ activities such as crafting and face painting.

Tanya Gruszecki, of My Favourite Fabric Store, says she’s proud to be a community partner to the event.

“The creative community of Nanaimo stood behind me when I lost my store to a fire. They rallied around me and held an auction to help me get restarted. I’m happy to have this opportunity to support them.”

The event takes place at Nanaimo North Town Centre from 10 a.m. 4 p.m. For more information, please visit http://bit.ly/2aZCZtZ.