Check engine

Ben Sommerfeld, an apprentice technician, tests and inspects a car during BCAA’s grand opening Saturday for its first auto service centre on Vancouver Island.

Situated on Aulds Road, the centre has 10 service bays and is about 650 square metres. It is available for everyone – not just members.