- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Community
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Business
Check engine
Ben Sommerfeld, an apprentice technician, tests and inspects a car during BCAA’s grand opening Saturday for its first auto service centre on Vancouver Island.
Ben Sommerfeld, an apprentice technician, tests and inspects a car during BCAA’s grand opening Saturday for its first auto service centre on Vancouver Island.
Situated on Aulds Road, the centre has 10 service bays and is about 650 square metres. It is available for everyone – not just members.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.