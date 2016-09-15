  • Connect with Us

Check engine

Ben Sommerfeld, an apprentice technician, tests and inspects a car during BCAA’s grand opening Saturday for its first auto service centre on Vancouver Island.
— image credit: KARL YU/The News Bulletin
  • by  Karl Yu - Nanaimo News Bulletin
  • Nanaimo posted Sep 15, 2016 at 4:00 PM

Ben Sommerfeld, an apprentice technician, tests and inspects a car during BCAA’s grand opening Saturday for its first auto service centre on Vancouver Island.

Situated on Aulds Road, the centre has 10 service bays and is about 650 square metres. It is available for everyone – not just members.

